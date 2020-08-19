Bulgaria household spending per capita falls, income up in Q2

The average household expenditure per capita in Bulgaria decreased by 1.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, while the average income per household member rose by 9.7%, the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Tuesday.

A household member spent BGN 1,384 (EUR 708) on average in the April-June period of 2020, while their income amounted to BGN 1,698, it said.

Wages and salaries formed 57.5% of total household income, followed by pensions and self-employment income with 28.3% and 5.9%, respectively.

Expenses for food accounted for 32.7% of total household expenditure, while expenditure on housing cost 17.3%.

Taxes and social insurance contributions constituted 15.1% of total household spending in the second quarter, followed by transport and communication services with 10.9%.