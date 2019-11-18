Bulgaria GDP growth retains momentum in Q3

Bulgaria’s economic growth continued at a robust pace in the third quarter, supported by consumption and investments, preliminary estimates from Bulgariaʼs National Statistical Institute (NSI) shows.

Photo by AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 3.7% year-on-year following a 3.8% increase in the second quarter. Final consumption growth slowed to 4.9% from 5.5%, while the increase in gross fixed capital formation improved to 2.2% from 1.5%. Exports grew 0.4% and imports declined 1.7%.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in the third quarter after a 0.9% increase in the previous three months, the Sofia-based NSI said on Thursday.