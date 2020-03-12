Bulgaria factory output shrinks in January

BBJ

Bulgaria’s industrial production edged down 0.7% year-on-year in January, compared to an annual drop of 1.3% in the previous month, the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on March 10, citing preliminary data.

This was the third consecutive month of a downturn in industrial activity, as output shrank for mining and quarrying by 11.7%, fell by mining of coal and lignite by 37.2% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 7.2%. In contrast, manufacturing activity rose 2.1%.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production advanced 1.6%, after a downwardly revised 1.7% decline in the preceding month.

In a separate statement, the statistics agency said that construction output in Bulgaria rose 1.7% year-on-year in January of 2020, following a revised 1.8% increase in the prior month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, construction output went up 0.8%, after a revised 0.4% increase in the previous month the NSI said.