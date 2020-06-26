Bulgaria extends epidemic emergency until mid-July

BBJ

The Bulgarian government has approved the extension of the nationwide epidemic emergency until July 15 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, the cabinet said in a statement cited by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The epidemic emergency was initially declared on May 14 with a duration of one month, replacing the state of emergency implemented on March 13.

On June 10, the government extended the epidemic emergency until the end of that month.

The most recent prolongation of the epidemic emergency will help slow down and limit the spread of the COVID-19 by applying temporary anti-epidemic measures, the government said. Meanwhile, it would improve the preparedness of healthcare and social systems to respond to a subsequent wave, it added.

Recently, Bulgaria saw a significant increase in the number of newly infected people, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said at the government meeting on June 24, which was open to reporters.

From May 27 to June 9, the average daily number of newly infected people was 26, while in the period from June 10-23, it was 84, Ananiev said.

A total of 4,242 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Balkan country so far, and 209 people have died, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University yesterday (June 25) afternoon.