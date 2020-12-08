Bulgaria economy contracts less in Q3

Regional Today

Bulgariaʼs gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 5.2% from a year earlier in the third quarter of 2020, in line with the preliminary estimate and following an upwardly revised 8.6% plunge in the previous period, data from the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) show.

Graphic by Myvector / Shutterstock.com

Fixed investment dropped an annual 6.4% in the Q3 and net external demand contributed negatively to the GDP as exports slumped 20.8%, while imports fell 4.3%.

On the other hand, final consumption added 2.7%.

On a quarterly basis, the countryʼs GDP grew 4.3%, matching an earlier estimate and recovering from a record 10.1% contraction in the prior period.