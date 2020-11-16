Bulgaria avg gross monthly wage grows in Q3

The average gross monthly wage in Bulgaria rose by an annual 9.9% to BGN 1,373 (EUR 702) in the third quarter of 2020, the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) said last week.

Graphic by Myvector / Shutterstock.com

On a quarterly comparison basis, the average gross monthly wage grew by 2.7% in the review period, NSI said in a statement.

The highest average wage of BGN 3,208 (EUR 1,640) was registered in the information and communication sector, followed by financial and insurance business with BGN 2,106.

The lowest gross wage, of BGN 890 (EUR 455), was recorded in the sector of accommodation and food services.

On an annual comparison basis, the average monthly wages in the public sector and the private sector increased by 12.7% and 9%, respectively.