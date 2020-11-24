Bosniaʼs trade gap narrows 20% in Jan-Oct

Regional Today

Bosniaʼs trade deficit decreased by 20% year-on-year to BAM 5.3 billion (USD 3.2 billion) in the ten months through October, the countryʼs statistical office said last week.

Exports fell 11.2% on the year to BAM 8.6 billion in the period under review, while imports decreased by 14.8% to BAM 13.9 billion.