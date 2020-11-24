Bosniaʼs trade gap narrows 20% in Jan-Oct

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Bosniaʼs trade deficit decreased by 20% year-on-year to BAM 5.3 billion (USD 3.2 billion) in the ten months through October, the countryʼs statistical office said last week.
Exports fell 11.2% on the year to BAM 8.6 billion in the period under review, while imports decreased by 14.8% to BAM 13.9 billion.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben