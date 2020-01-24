remember me
The trade deficit of Bosnia’s Republika Srpska (Serb Republic) decreased by 20.3% on the year to BAM 1.2 billion (USD 668.8 million) at the end of December, the entity’s statistical office, RSIS, said.
Exports fell by an annual 3.8% to BAM 3.6 billion in the period under review, while imports declined 8.5% to BAM 4.9 bln, RSIS said.
The Republika Srpska is one of two autonomous entities forming Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
