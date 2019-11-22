The average net monthly salary in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska (Serb Republic) increased by a real 2.7% year-on-year in October, reaching BAM 910 (EUR 465.3), the Republika Srpska Institute for Statistics (RSIS) says.

On a monthly comparison basis, the net salary decreased by 1.1% in real terms in October, after falling 0.8% a month earlier. In nominal terms, October’s net monthly pay was 2.9% higher year-on-year and 0.1% higher month-on-month.

The average gross monthly salary in the Republika Srpska amounted to BAM 1,412 in October.

In a separate report the Banja Luka-based statistics institute said on Friday that consumer price inflation in Bosnia’s Serb Republic slowed down to 0.2% year-on-year in October, after edging up 0.4% in September.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco in the entity rose the most by 2.2%, food and non-alcoholic beverages added 1.2%, while prices of transport fell 1.8%. On month, consumer prices rose by 1.2% in October, after gaining 0.6% in September, RSIS says.

Republika Srpska is one of two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.