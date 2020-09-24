Bosnia’s Serb Republic industrial output down in August

BBJ

The working day-adjusted industrial output of Bosnia’s Serb Republic decreased by 10.4% year-on-year in August after falling by 12.8% in July, the Republika Srpska Institute of Statistics (RSIS) says.

Traditional field irrigation by water wheel in the Republica Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Photo by Anna_A_Klochko / Shutterstock.com

On an annual basis, output of mining fell the most, by 19.1%, while production of utilities decreased by 7.7% and manufacturing went down by 7.2%.

On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production rose by 2.2% in August, after adding 5.8% a month earlier, RSIS said on September 22.