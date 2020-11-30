Bosniaʼs Serb Republic annual deflation speeds up, retail sales fall in October

Regional Today

Bosniaʼs Serb Republic consumer price index (CPI) fell by an annual 1.9% in October, after decreasing by 1.7% in September, according to the Banja Luka-based Institute of Statistics (RSIS).

In annual terms, prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 3.4% in October, while prices of clothing and footwear fell 9.6%. The biggest year-on-year drop in consumer prices in October, of 11.5%, was recorded in the transport sector.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices edged up 1% in October, after adding 0.1% in September. In a separate statement, the entityʼs statistical office said that retail sales in Bosniaʼs Serb Republic fell by a real 6.1% year-on-year in October, after rising by an annual 1.4% in September.

On a monthly comparison basis, seasonally-adjusted retail trade turnover decreased by a real 1.2% in October, after adding 4.7% in the prior month. The Serb Republic is one of two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Federation.