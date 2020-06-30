Bosnia’s retail sales down on year up on month in May

BBJ

Bosnia’s retail sales shrank by a real 10.7% on the year in May, after decreasing by an annual 34.6% in April, the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHAS) says.

On a monthly comparison basis, Bosnia’s retail trade turnover rose by 22.9% in May, after 24.6% in April.

In the first five months of 2020, Bosnia’s retail sales fell by a real 7.9% year-on-year, BHAS said on June 26.