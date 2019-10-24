Bosnia’s registered jobless numbers fall in August

BBJ

The number of registered unemployed people in Bosnia dropped by 9.3% on the year to 406,848 in August, the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHAS) said on Monday.

Photo by Fizkes/Shutterstock.com

In a monthly comparison, the number of registered unemployed people edged down 0.1% in August, the official figures show.

Counterintuitively, BHAS said most of the registered unemployed in August, 129,574, were highly skilled people, followed by holders of high school diplomas (at 114,603), and only then unskilled people, (111,788).