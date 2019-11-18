Bosnia’s Federation to open oil, gas exploration tender

BBJ

The government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will open a tender to award a concession contract for oil and gas exploration and production in the Pannonian basin and the Dinarides in the next couple of weeks, the entity’s Energy Minister Nermin Džindić said, news portal SeeNews reports.

Illustrative photo only by Pan Demin/Shutterstock.com

Once the tender is opened, all interested parties will have six months to submit bids. Džindić explained that the Federation will offer investors to search for hydrocarbon deposits in three blocks in the Pannonian basin (BiHPo1, BiHPo2 and BiHTz) and one block in the Dinaric Alps (BiHD1), which spread on an overall area of 5,115 square kilometers (1,975 square miles).

The Federation is one of the two autonomous entities that make up Bosnia and Herzegovina; the other one is Republika Srpska.