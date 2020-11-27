Bosniaʼs Federation, Serb Republic report trade deficit in Jan-Oct

The trade deficit of Bosniaʼs Federation decreased by 19% year-on-year in the first ten months of 2020 to BAM 4 billion (EUR 2 billion), figures from the Sarajevo-based statistics office, BHAS, show.

Exports fell 13% to BAM 5.6 billion, while imports decreased by 17% to BAM 9.6 billion, BHAS said. The Federation is one of two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic.

The trade deficit of Bosniaʼs Serb Republic, meanwhile, fell an annual 4.7% in the ten months through October to BAM 906 million (EUR 463 million), data from the entityʼs statistical agency, RSIS, show.

Exports decreased by 8.7% to BAM 2.8 billion, while imports dropped by 7.8% to BAM 3.7 billion.