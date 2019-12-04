Retail sales in the Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina rose by a real 3.1% year-on-year in October, after edging up 0.1% in September, the entity’s Agency for statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHAS) says.

On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover increased by 0.3% in October, after falling by 1.7% the month before.

In a separate statement, the Sarajevo-based statistics agency said that industrial output of Bosnia’s Federation has decreased an annual 7.6% in October after falling 6.9% in September.

On month, industrial production edged down 0.2% in October, after growing by 4% in September, BHAS said on Tuesday.

The Federation is one of two autonomous entities forming Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic (Republic Srpska).