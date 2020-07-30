Bosnia’s Federation retail sales down in June

remember me
Retail sales in Bosnia’s Federation fell by a real 7.9% year-on-year in June, after decreasing by 11.7% in May, data released by the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHAS) shows.
On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover rose 5.7% in June, after increasing by 22.3% in the previous month, the Sarajevo-based statistics agency said.
The Federation is one of two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic.
