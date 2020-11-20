Bosniaʼs Federation jobless rate fall, avg net salary increases in Sept

Regional Today

The registered unemployment rate in Bosniaʼs Federation dropped to 38.5% at the end of September, from 39.2% at the end of August, the entityʼs Agency for Statistics (BHAS) said in a statement.

Photo by Fizkes / Shutterstock.com

The number of unemployed people in the Federation decreased by 1.6% month-on-month in September, to 325,660. The number of employed people meanwhile rose by 1.1% to 519,772 in September.

In a separate report the Sarajevo-based statistics agency said that the average net monthly salary in Bosniaʼs Federation increased by a real 6.1% year-on-year in September, reaching BAM 961 (EUR 491). On a monthly basis, the average net monthly salary in the Federation added 1.1% in real terms in September.

In September, the average gross salary amounted to BAM 1,480, up a real 1% month-on-month and 6.1% higher year-on-year. The Federation is one of two autonomous entities that make up Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic.