Bosniaʼs Federation jobless rate edges up in August

Regional Today

The registered jobless rate in Bosniaʼs Federation rose slightly to 39.2% at the end of August, from 38.9% at the end of July, data from the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics (BHAS) show.

The number of unemployed people rose 0.4% month-on-month in August, to 330,809. Meanwhile, the number of employed people fell to 514,087 in August from 516,690 in July. The economically active population in the Federation totaled 844,896 people in August.

The registered unemployment rate is calculated as the ratio of the number of unemployed to the total active population.

In a separate statement, the BHAS said that the average net monthly salary in Bosniaʼs Federation increased by a real 3.2% year-on-year in August, reaching BAM 949 (EUR 485). On a monthly comparison basis, the average net monthly salary in the Federation fell by 2.1% in real terms in August.

In August, the average gross salary amounted to BAM 1,462, down a real 2.2% month-on-month, but 3.3% higher year-on-year. The Federation is one of two autonomous entities that make up Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic.