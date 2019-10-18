Bosnia’s Federation jobless rate edges up in Aug

BBJ

The registered jobless rate in Bosnia’s Federation rose to 37% at the end of August from 36.8% a month earlier, the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHAS) said on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed rose 0.3% month-on-month to 311,150 in August. At the same time, the number of employed people fell by 0.8% m.o.m. to 529,357 in August. The active population decreased by 0.4% to 840,507 people.

In a separate statement, the Sarajevo-based BHAS said that average net monthly salary in Bosnia’s Federation increased by a real 2.5% year-on-year to BAM 932 (EUR 476.5).

On a monthly basis, however, the average net monthly salary in the Federation fell by 0.7% in real terms in August. The average gross salary decreased by a real 0.7% on the month and rose by 2.6% on the year to BAM 1,434 in August.

The Federation is one of two autonomous entities making up Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic.