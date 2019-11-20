The registered jobless rate in the Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina edged down to 36.7% at the end of September from 37% a month earlier, the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHAS), said in a statement.

The number of unemployed dropped 0.5% on the month to 309,493 in September. At the same time, the number of employed people rose by 0.9% to 534,031 in September. The registered unemployment rate is calculated as a ratio of the number of unemployed to the total active population.

In a separate statement, the Sarajevo-based state statistical agency said that the average net monthly salary in Bosnia’s Federation increased by a real 4.7% year-on-year to BAM 919 (EUR 469.9) in September.

On a monthly basis, the average net monthly salary in the Federation fell by 1.7% in real terms in September. The average gross salary decreased by a real 1.6% m.o.m. and rose by 5% y.o.y. to EUR 1,415 in September, BHAS said.

The Federation is one of two autonomous entities that make up Bosnia and Herzegovina, the other being the Republika Srpska.