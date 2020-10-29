Bosniaʼs Federation industrial output falls in September

remember me
The industrial output of Bosniaʼs Federation dropped by 1.1% year-on-year in September after falling by 4.1% in August, data by the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics (BHAS) showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production fell for mining by 4.5% and manufacturing by 1%. On the other hand, output of utilities increased by 0.1%.
On a monthly comparison basis, the Federationʼs industrial production rose by 5.2% in September, after decreasing by 2.8% in the previous month. The Federation is one of two autonomous entities forming Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic.
