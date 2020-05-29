Bosnia’s Federation industrial output down in April

remember me
The industrial output of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina dropped by 19.1% year-on-year in April after falling 13% in March, data by the entity’s statistical office, BHAS, shows.
Output of manufacturing fell the most at 21.8% annually in April, followed by the output of utilities with a 16.4% decrease. On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production fell by 6.6% in April, after shrinking by 9.8% in March.
The Federation is one of two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina; the other one is Republika Srpska (the Serb Republic).
