Bosniaʼs Federation GDP growth slows in Q1

Regional Today

The economic growth of Bosniaʼs Federation slowed to a real 1.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, from 2% in the preceding quarter, the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics of BiH (BHAS) said, according to a report by SeeNews.

In the first quarter of 2019, the Federationʼs gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an annual 3.4% in real terms. In seasonally-adjusted terms, GDP increased by 0.6% on a quarterly comparison basis in January-March, after growing by 0.9% in October-December.

The largest real rate of growth of the gross value added in the first quarter of 2020 was recorded in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector; information and communication sectors; and financial and insurance activities.

The Federation is one of two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic.