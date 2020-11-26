Bosniaʼs Federation annual deflation slows in October

Regional Today

Bosniaʼs Federation consumer price index (CPI) fell by an annual 1.3% in October, after decreasing by 1.4% in September, figures from the entityʼs Agency for Statistics (BHAS) show.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.7% year-on-year in October, while prices in the sector of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were down by an annual 1.9%.

On a monthly comparison basis, the CPI edged up 0.4% in October, after adding 0.2% in September, according to the Sarajevo-based statistics agency.

The Federation is one of two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Serb Republic.