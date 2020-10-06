Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Bosniaʼs economy contracts at record pace in Q2

 Regional Today
 Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 10:30

Bosnia and Herzegovinaʼs GDP plunged 9.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, following an upwardly revised 2.1% growth in the previous period, the countryʼs Agency for Statistics (BHAS) said on Friday, citing non-seasonally adjusted figures. 

Photo by BigAlBaloo/Shutterstock.com

It was the sharpest economic contraction since comparable data began in 2009, as the global pandemic took its toll on economic activity.

The largest declines were recorded in accommodation and food service activities (-57.7%), transportation and storage (-23.9%) and arts, entertainment and recreation (-23.3%).

 On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy shrunk at a record 10.5%, compared to an upwardly revised 0.6% growth in the first quarter. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles