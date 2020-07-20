Bosnia’s average net monthly salary up in May

remember me
The average net monthly salary in Bosnia and Herzegovina increased by a nominal 1.4% year-on-year in May, reaching BAM 940 (EUR 480.6), the Agency for Statistics of BiH (BHAS) says.
On a monthly comparison basis, the average net monthly salary fell by a nominal 0.3% and rose by 0.5% in real terms in May, the Sarajevo-based agency said in a without providing a figure for the year-on-year change in real terms.
In May, the average gross monthly salary increased by a nominal 1.4% year-on-year, reaching BAM 1,450, BHAS says.
