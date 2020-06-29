Your cart

Bosnia’s annual deflation deepens in May

 BBJ
 Monday, June 29, 2020, 14:30

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 2.1% year-on-year in May, after dropping by 1.2% a month earlier, the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHAS) has said, SeeNews reports.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark (known locally by the abbreviation KM, and internationally as BAM), the currency of the country since 1998. Photo by By ppart / Shutterstock.com

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.3% on the year in May, prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 5.7%, whereas prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell by 0.9%.

Transport prices fell by 14.6%, clothing and footwear prices dropped by 10.9% and the cost of furnishing and household equipment declined by 1.6% on the year in May. On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices fell by 0.8% in May, after losing 1.6% in April.

In a separate statement, the Sarajevo-based agency said that Bosnia’s industrial production declined an annual 15.9% in May, after falling by the same rate in April.

On a monthly comparison basis, Bosnia’s industrial production fell 2% in May, after shrinking by 6.4% in April, BHAS said on June 25, citing preliminary seasonally-adjusted figures. 

 

 

