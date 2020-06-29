Bosnia’s annual deflation deepens in May

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 2.1% year-on-year in May, after dropping by 1.2% a month earlier, the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHAS) has said, SeeNews reports.
Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.3% on the year in May, prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 5.7%, whereas prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell by 0.9%.
Transport prices fell by 14.6%, clothing and footwear prices dropped by 10.9% and the cost of furnishing and household equipment declined by 1.6% on the year in May. On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices fell by 0.8% in May, after losing 1.6% in April.
In a separate statement, the Sarajevo-based agency said that Bosnia’s industrial production declined an annual 15.9% in May, after falling by the same rate in April.
On a monthly comparison basis, Bosnia’s industrial production fell 2% in May, after shrinking by 6.4% in April, BHAS said on June 25, citing preliminary seasonally-adjusted figures.