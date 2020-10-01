Bosnia retail sales down in August

Bosniaʼs retail sales fell by a real 15.7% on the year in August, after decreasing by an annual 12.3% in July, the countryʼs statistical office BHAS said on Tuesday.

On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover dropped by 2.6% in August, after declining by 5.8% in July, the Sarajevo-based statistics agency said.

In the first eight months of 2020, Bosniaʼs retail sales fell by a real 9.3% year-on-year.