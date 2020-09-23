Bosnia registered jobless numbers up in July

BBJ

The number of registered unemployed people in Bosnia and Herzegovina rose by 4.7% year-on-year to 426,252 in July, the countryʼs Agency for Statistics (BHAS) says.

Photo by Max Dallocco / Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison basis, the number of registered unemployed people added 1.2% in July, the Sarajevo-based agency said.

Most of the registered unemployed in July (some 135,591) were highly skilled and skilled people, followed by holders of high school diplomas (124,550), and unskilled people (112,139).

The lowest number of registered unemployed are semi-skilled people - 7,136 people, the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina said on September 21.