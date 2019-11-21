The number of registered unemployed people in the Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina dropped by 8.7% year-on-year to 403,355 in September, the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia Herzegovina (BHAS) has reported.

Photo by Max Dallocco/Shutterstock.com

On a monthly basis, the number of registered unemployed people edged up 0.9% in September.

Most of the registered unemployed in September were highly skilled people (129,402), followed by holders of high school diplomas (115,009), and unskilled people (111,440). There were 435,266 registered unemployed in Bosnia at the end of 2018.

Consumer price inflation in Bosnia’s Federation slowed to 0.1% year-on-year in October from 0.3% a month earlier, the Sarajevo-based statistics agency said in a separate report.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose the most, by 5.7% annually in October, while the cost of clothing and footwear fell by 11.1%.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices grew by 0.3% in October, after rising by the same rate in September, BHAS said on Wednesday.

The Federation is one of the two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other one is the Republika Srpska.