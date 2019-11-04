Your cart

Bosnia industrial output contracts further in September

 BBJ
 Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:15

Industrial production in Bosnia and Herzegovina slumped 7.4% year-on-year in September, following a 5.9% fall in the previous month, the Agency for statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHAS), said.

It was the 11th consecutive month of contraction and the steepest since November of 2018, as manufacturing output dropped faster (-8.9% vs -7.9% in August).

In addition, mining and quarrying production fell (-6.5% from 2.3%) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply continued to decrease (-7.1% from -3.7%).

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.4%, recovering from a 4.1% decline in August, BHAS noted.

 

 

