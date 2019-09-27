Bosnia Federationʼs industrial output falls again in August

BBJ

Industrial production in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina slumped 5.9% year-on-year in August, following a 4.7% drop in the previous month, figures from the Agency for Statistics of BiH (BHAS) showed on Wednesday.

The fall was the biggest decline in industrial activity since January, as output decreased further for manufacturing (-7.9% from -6.1% in July). Meantime, production went down at a softer pace for electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply (-3.7% from -5.7%) while it rebounded for mining and quarrying (2.3% from -0.6%).

On a monthly comparison basis, the Federationʼs industrial production dropped 6.8% in August, after edging down 0.2% in July, the Sarajevo-based statistics agency said in the statement.