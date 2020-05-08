Bosnia closer to connecting to Croatian LNG

BBJ

Bosnian natural gas grid operator BH Gas has completed the preliminary design for the 160 km (99.5 mile) Southern Interconnection project, which will enable Bosnia and Herzegovina to diversify its supply sources, Offshore-energy.biz reports.

Illustrative photo only, by hlopex / Shuttestock.com

The preliminary design for the project connecting the natural gas networks of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia was delivered at the end of April, BH Gas said in a statement.

The two networks are planned to connect at the Croatian town of Zagvozd leading to the Bosnian towns of Posušje and Novi Travnik with a tie-in to Mostar.

BH Gas secured European Union grants through the JASPERS scheme to fund the preliminary design, as well as the review of the design. Additionally, the project will enable Bosnia and Herzegovina to source volumes at the Croatian LNG terminal under construction on the island of Krk.

The preliminary design was completed by the Mot MacDonald-Connecta consortium, Offshore-energy.biz says.