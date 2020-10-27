Bosnia annual deflation deepens in September

Regional Today

Bosnia and Herzegovinaʼs consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 1.5% year-on-year in September, after dropping by 1.2% a month earlier, the Sarajevo-based Agency for Statistics (BHAS) said on Friday.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 3.7% annually in September while cost rose for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 0.9%.

On the other hand, prices fell for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 1.1% and dropped for clothing and footwear by 10.2%. Transport prices also went down by 10.5%.

On a monthly comparison basis, Bosniaʼs consumer prices added 0.1% in September, after decreasing by 0.2% in August.