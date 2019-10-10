Bosch opens engineering centre in Sofia

BBJ

German group Bosch said on Tuesday it has opened an engineering center in the Bulgarian capital Sofia. It will employ nearly 200 people who will be developing innovative software solutions for the automotive industry, the company said in a statement.

The center in Sofia will work in close cooperation with Bosch’s engineering centres in Hungary and Romania, as well as with leading automotive companies, regional news agency SeeNews reports.

In a separate statement, Bulgaria’s government said on Tuesday that Bosch’s new engineering center will employ more than 500 people by 2023. In 2018, Bosch sales in Bulgaria expanded by 19% to EUR 104 million.