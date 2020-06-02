Bosch gradually increasing production at Romanian plants

BBJ

German company Bosch said that it is gradually ramping up production activities at its units in Romania after a temporary slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has put in place numerous protection measures for its 8,000 employees in Romania, it said in a press release announcing its 2019 financial results on May 27.

In 2019 fiscal year, Bosch Romania’s consolidated sales exceeded RON 2 billion (EUR 413 million). Net sales, including sales of non-consolidated companies and internal deliveries to affiliated companies in Romania rose 18% on the year to RON 6.7 billion.

Bosch said invested approximately RON 360 million in Romania last year, mainly in the development of its production plants within the Mobility Solutions division in Cluj and Blaj, as well as in the field of research and development, at the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj.

The company also has an outsourcing service center in Timisoara and a sales office in Bucharest.