Bloomberg: euro only partly to blame for currency pain in Europe’s East

BBJ

At face value, the euro is to blame for the currency slide across eastern Europe, because their economies are enmeshed with the European Union’s supply chains, Bloomberg says.

From elections and EU court rulings to government spending and monetary-policy quirks, homegrown headwinds have placed Hungary’s forint, the Polish zloty, the Czech koruna and the Romanian leu among the worst performing emerging-market currencies this month.

The forint is the worst performer this month, hitting a record low against the euro. A dovish turn from the central bank and a build-up of speculative positioning against the currency have added to its pain. A current-account balance that has turned to a deficit isn’t helping either.

Rising liquidity after the central bank’s decision to relax monetary policy, as well as “the delicate external balance of Hungary and downward squeeze on the euro,” will keep pressure on the forint, according to Citigroup London-based strategists Dumitru Vicol and Luis Costa, who have an underweight call for the currency, Bloomberg reports.