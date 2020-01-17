remember me
The birth rate has been declining in Latvia for four years in a row. Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 18,589 births were registered in 2019, which is 725 births fewer than in 2018.
The number of children born in 2019 will be specified in May by adding children born abroad. Last year, a decline in the death rate was observed: 27,661 deaths were registered, which is 1,159 fewer than in 2018, CSB said.
