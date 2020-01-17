The birth rate has been declining in Latvia for four years in a row. Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 18,589 births were registered in 2019, which is 725 births fewer than in 2018.

Graphic by Pilotsevas/Shutterstock.com

The number of children born in 2019 will be specified in May by adding children born abroad. Last year, a decline in the death rate was observed: 27,661 deaths were registered, which is 1,159 fewer than in 2018, CSB said.