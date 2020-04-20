Big Czech banks receive almost 200,000 loan repayment deferral requests

BBJ

Leading Czech banks have received nearly 200,000 requests to postpone loan repayments from clients affected by anti-coronavirus measures, according to a Czeck News Agency (ČTK) survey. Most were consumer loans or mortgages.

Photo by Kojin/Shutterstock.com

Česká spořitelna, the biggest Czech bank measured by the number of clients, part of Austria’s Erste Group, has received 45,000 such requests: about 55% were for consumer loans, 35% for mortgages and 10% for corporate loans.

The ČSOB Group had registered over 37,000 requests for deferred repayments, also mainly consumer loans and mortgages.

Moneta Money Bank and its subsidiary Wüstenrot announced on April 14 they had received more than 50,000 requests for postponement of installments worth more than CZK 20 billion (EUR 734.5 million), Czech Radio reported.