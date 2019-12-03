Romaniaʼs frozen pre-baked bakery and pastry maker Lorraine, part of Belgiumʼs family-owned La Lorraine Bakery Group, has invested EUR 12.5 million on a fifth production line at its factory in Campia Turzii, central Romania (409 km northwest of Bucharest), Wall-street.ro reported, as cited by news portal Romania Insider.

The products made at the Campia Turzii factory will go to the domestic market and will also be exported to countries such as Serbia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Greece.

The investment entails the creation of 60 new jobs; 20 people will be hired by the end of this year, and 40 more operators by the end of 2020.

The fifth production line is dedicated to high quality rustic bread, and is almost entirely automated, with a production capacity of 160,000 products per day, romania-insider.com says.