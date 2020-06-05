Austrian Airlines to resume flights to 7 SEE countries

BBJ

Austrian Airlines is to resume flying operations on June 15 after a nearly 90-day halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, with flights planned to cities in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Romania, SeeNews reports.

Photo by Rawisyah Aditya / Shutterstock.com

Flights to Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Pristina, Sarajevo, Skopje, Sofia, Tirana and Varna are planned to resume in the first week of the relaunch of operations, the carrier said in a statement last week.

The airline will restart flights to more destinations, including to Serbia’s Belgrade and Croatia’s Split, in the week between June 22 and June 28. Other destinations will be added in subsequent weeks.

In the first two weeks of resuming operations, Austrian Airlines will fly to a total of 37 destinations, offering an average of 5% capacity compared to the previous year, SeeNews says.