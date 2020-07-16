Austria bans flights from many Balkan countries

The Austrian authorities have issued a ban on passenger air travel from nine Southeast European (SEE) states due to the coronavirus spread, numerous media outlets reports.

The ban on passenger flights from Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, N. Macedonia, Romania, and Serbia will entered into force yesterday (July 15) and will remain in force until July 31.

The ban does not affect cargo flights, repatriation flights and flights in relation to the state interests of Austria.

Earlier this month, the Austrian federal government said it is issuing travel warnings for Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria because of the worsening coronavirus situation in those countries.