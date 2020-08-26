Assets of investment funds in Bulgaria rise at end-June

The assets of investment funds operating in Bulgaria increased by an annual 5% to BGN 4.68 billion (EUR 2.4 billion) at the end of June, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) said.

Image by pixabay

Compared to the end of March, the assets of investment funds operating in the country were 19.3% higher at the end of June.

The assets of resident investment funds increased 1.7% year-on-year to BGN 1.65 billion, while the assets of non-resident funds grew by 6.8% to BGN 3.03 billion, BNB said in a statement.