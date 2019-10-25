Annual inflation in Republika Srpska accelerates in September

BBJ

Consumer price inflation in what is commonly known as Bosnia’s Serb Republic (Republika Srpska) accelerated to 0.4% year-on-year in September, after edging up 0.1% in August, show figures from the Republika Srpska Institute of Statistics (RSIS).

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 5.8% annually in September, food and non-alcoholic beverages added 0.8%, while costs of transport decreased by 0.7%.

Prices in the sector of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 2.7%. The biggest year-on-year drop in consumer prices in September was recorded in the clothing and footwear sector, by 12.1%.

In a monthly comparison, consumer prices rose by 0.6% in September, after dropping 0.3% in August.

In a separate statement, the Banja Luka-based RSIS said that the average net monthly salary in Republika Srpska increased by a real 2.7% year-on-year in September, reaching BAM 909 (EUR 464).

In a monthly comparison, the average net salary decreased by 0.8% in real terms in September, after edging up 0.2% a month earlier. In nominal terms, September’s net monthly pay was 3.1% higher year-on-year, and 0.2% lower month-on-month. The average gross monthly salary amounted to BAM 1,411 in September, the RSIS said.

Republika Srpska is one of the two autonomous entities that form Bosnia and Herzegovina. The other is the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.