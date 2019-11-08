Amazon opens new logistics center in Poland

BBJ

American e-commerce giant Amazon has officially opened a new logistics center in southwestern Poland, Polish Radio says, citing a report by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The Amazon Logistics Center in Szczecin, Poland. Photo by Mike Mareen/Shutterstock.com

The 60,000 sum facility in the village of Okmiany (455 km southwest of Warsaw) will ultimately employ more than 1,000 staff, using modern technology including robots, which will allow orders to be processed faster, according to Amazon.

The U.S. company started operations in Poland in 2014. It now has seven logistics centers in the country, including the one in Szczecin (566 km northwest of Warsaw), pictured above, a research facility in the northern city of Gdańsk and an Amazon Web Services center in Warsaw, according to PAP. Amazon employs more than 16,000 people in Poland, the press agency adds.