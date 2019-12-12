Around 671,000 Albanian citizens were living below poverty threshold in 2018, a survey published by the countryʼs Instituti i Statistikës (Institute of Statistics or Instat) shows.

Homeless child sitting on an old box on the street in Tirana. Photo by miropink/Shutterstock.com

Instat published for the first time the results of the Survey on Income and Living Conditions in 2017-2018 that measures living conditions, relative poverty and material deprivation in Albanian households.

According to the survey, the risk of poverty rate in 2018 in Albania was 23.4%, in comparison with 23.7% in 2017. A total of 671,000 Albanian citizens were living below the poverty threshold in 2018, or 10,000 less than in 2017.

In 2018, the poverty threshold for a one-member household was set to ALL 161,742 (around USD 1,471), up from from ALL 145,017 in 2017, the Tirana-based Instat said.