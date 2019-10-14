Almost 2 in 5 Romanians with higher education live abroad: World Bank

BBJ

Almost 40% of Romanians with a higher education live abroad, according to a report by Romania-insider.com, which cites a new World Bank study that analyzes the effects of migration and brain drains on economies in Europe and Central Asia.

According to the World Bank study, 3.6 million Romanians, or 18.2% of the country’s population, are living abroad.

The latest population census in Romania carried out in October 2011 revealed that of a stable (resident) population of 20.1 million, about 2.52 million people had a higher education (14.4% of the population over 10 years old, which was 17.5 million), according to data from the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Meanwhile, the resident population has continued to decline, reaching 19.4 million at the beginning of January 2019, INS estimated.