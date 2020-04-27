Alcohol consumption is on the rise in Slovakia

BBJ

The coronavirus situation has added to the increasing alcohol consumption in Slovakia. The average Slovak drinks about 12 liters of alcohol every year, according to Eurostat data.

Tatratea shots, a traditional Slovak spirit. Photo by Szocska Albert / Shutterstock.com

The Eurostat data show people in Slovakia spend 2.5% of their overall monthly expenses on alcohol, said Slovenská Sporiteľňa bank analyst Lenka Buchláková cited by local news portal Spectator.sme.sk.

The analyst pointed to a London-based King’s College study showing that alcohol consumption during quarantine and home isolation linked with the coronavirus pandemic is increasing.

Slovakia ranks ninth in alcohol consumption globally with 12 liters of alcohol a year. The ranking is topped by Belarus, with 14 liters of alcohol per capita.

In the per capita calculation, an average inhabitant of Europe spends about EUR 300 on alcohol every year, excluding drinks ordered in restaurants and bars, Spectator.sme.sk said.