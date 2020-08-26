Albaniaʼs HICP flattish in July

Albaniaʼs harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increased by 2.1% on the year in July, after adding 2.2% a month earlier, data from the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) show.

The highest price increase was seen of food and non-alcoholic beverages by 4.3%, followed by transport with 3.6%. Cost for alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 1.7%.

However, on a monthly comparison basis HICP decreased by 0.5% in July, after falling by 0.7% in the previous month.

Albaniaʼs non-harmonized consumer price inflation slowed to 1.4% year-on-year in July, from 1.8% the previous month, Instat said earlier this month.